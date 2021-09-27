 Skip to main content
September's hottest, coldest and wettest days were decades ago
Richmond’s most extreme daily readings for all of September were all in the 20th century. Hottest day: 1954. Coolest day: 1984. Warmest low: 1993. Coldest low: 1974. Wettest day: 1935.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

