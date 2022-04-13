Serengeti: Home of the Great Migration

Serengeti National Park is a unique environment best known for its large herds of plains animals, especially wildebeests, gazelles and zebras. The park is at the heart of the larger Serengeti ecosystem, which is the area covered by the famous Great Migration. At 5,700 square miles, the park is one of the closest places you can get to untouched African wilderness. In 1981, Serengeti National Park was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list. Though other famous wildlife parks are fenced, the Serengeti is protected but unfenced. It is the only place in Africa where vast land-animal migrations still take place. This mass trek is cyclical, as ungulates (hoofed mammals) move around the ecosystem in a seasonal pattern based on rainfall and grass nutrients.

Location

Serengeti National Park is located on the Serengeti Plain in north-central Tanzania, Africa. It is adjacent to the Kenya border and just east of Lake Victoria. It covers 5,700 square miles and has elevations from 3,020 to 6,070 feet.

Serengeti ecosystem and wildlife

The Serengeti is one of the most productive ecocsytems on Earth, sustaining the largest number of ungulates and the highest concentration of large predators in the world.

The ecosystem is unique because it is a transition area. There is a distinct changeover from the rich, flat soils in the southern plains to the poor hilly soils in the north. Rainfall, temperature, topography and geology also vary greatly within the Serengeti. This wide range of habitats results in diverse vegetation and animals throughout the area.

The Serengeti is home to more than 35 species of plains animals. The dominant herds are wildebeests, gazelles and zebras. Other herbivores include giraffes, warthogs and antelopes. The area also supports the “Big Five” — lions, rhinos, leopards, elephants and buffalo. This term was coined by big game hunters and refers to the animals that were the most difficult to hunt, mostly due to their ferocity when cornered.

The buffalo is one of Africa’s most dangerous animals with very few predators and herds with more than 1,000 individuals. Other predators in the Serengeti include cheetahs and spotted hyenas.

Crocodiles and hippopotamuses inhabit the riverine forests in Serengeti National Park.

There are more than 500 species of birds that are perennially or seasonally present in the park, of which five species are endemic to Tanzania. The park has the highest ostrich population in Tanzania and most likely Africa. Vultures and flamingos have also been recorded in the area.

The number of stinging and biting insects are low in the Serengeti compared to North America and Europe. However, the diversity of other insects is phenomenally higher. Many of them, such as dung beetles, grasshoppers and ants, play a critical role in the ecosystem of the entire area.

Wildlife estimates

1.3M

wildebeests

500,000

gazelles

200,000

zebras

50,000

buffalo

8,000

elephants

4,000

lions

1,000

leopards

The Great Migration

The Serengeti is home to the largest remaining unaltered animal migration in the world. More than one million wildebeests along with hundreds of thousands of other ungulates travel in a 500-mile circular trek spanning the two adjacent countries of Tanzania and Kenya.

The Great Migration occurs annually, and the movement pattern is fairly predictable, though it is dependant on rainfall patterns each year. The animals migrate throughout the year, constantly seeking fresh grazing and water.

The migration, however, is not without risk. This mass movement of animals is accompanied by one of the largest and most diverse large predator-prey interactions worldwide.

The journey begins in the southeastern plains of the Serengeti. During the wet season, from November to May, the herds graze here. But when the plains dry, they must move on in search of greener grass.

The herds then migrate in a clockwise pattern from the south, to the west, and then north. The herds then return to the southeast in November at the end of the dry season.

Monthly breakdown

December-April

The herds are in the southeastern plains of the Serengeti, as there are short rains in the area in November and December. For wildebeests, calving season is usually between January and March. The wildebeests remain around this area until the end of the long rains, which is usually around the end of April to early May.

May-July

During this period, the herds start getting ready for their 500-mile trek. The actual starting date may be anytime between late April and early June. During the migration, the herd will move toward the western corridor, where they will face the first major obstacle: crossing the Grumeti River. Many animals don’t survive the crossing, as crocodiles are waiting. The herd may congregate on the southern bank of the river and stay there for up to two weeks before crossing the river.

August-September

The herd then moves farther north and starts crossing the Mara River in July or August. This crossing is also dangerous because of the strong currents and attacks by crocodiles. After this crossing, the herd flocks to the northwest plains and Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. The northern part of the ecosystem has the highest rainfall, but the grasses are least nutritious.

October-November