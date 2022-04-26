Serial robber gets 40 years in $43K robbery of VA-Horseplay betting parlor in Henrico, plus Colorado holdup

A convicted serial robber with a gambling addiction was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Richmond to 40 years in prison for the armed robbery of Colonial Downs' VA-Horseplay off-track betting parlor in Henrico County of $43,000, along with a separate holdup in Colorado that ended with an employee being shot.

U.S. District Court Judge David J. Novak sentenced Lloyd Eugene Rhodes II, 59, of Colorado, to 240 months in prison for his conviction of robbery affecting commerce in the Virginia case, and to an additional 480 months for advancing a plan to commit a robbery and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence in the Colorado case. However, Novak ordered half of the 480-month term in the latter case to be served concurrently.

The judge rejected a joint recommendation from the prosecution and defense for Rhodes to be sentenced to a total of 300 months, or 25 years, calling it "woefully insufficient." The punishment the judge imposed is a significant upward departure from discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which called for an active term of incarceration of between 271 and 308 months.

Aside from Rhodes taking responsibility for his latest series of crimes, the judge said, "I don't see any other redeeming factors in this man's entire life," adding, "Normally you can see some goodness."

"Since age 24, he's been nothing but a serial criminal," Novak declared from the bench. "He's done everything wrong you could possibly do. I've never seen a criminal history that's worse in my career."

In crafting a punishment, Novak said he gave "great weight to protect the public from" Rhodes lapsing into future criminal behavior. The 480 months, or 40 years, that Rhodes will serve is effectively a life sentence; he turns 60 in two months.

A pathological gambler, Rhodes turned to crime after losing all his money, and he began to steal cash or items he could sell to continue gambling, his attorney, George Townsend IV, wrote in court papers. "All the while, Mr. Rhodes did not realize he was addicted to gambling although it was controlling his life," the attorney said.

The judge noted he took Rhodes' gambling addiction into consideration, but said "it's no license to harm people" who as victims must deal with consequences for the rest of their lives.

According to federal prosecutors, Rhodes was at VA-Horseplay OTB at 9127 W. Broad St. throughout the evening of March 13, 2020, interacting with other customers for about two hours. After two employees of Colonial Downs Group took the evening's cash proceeds into an adjacent room for counting, Rhodes entered and displayed what appeared to be a firearm. Rhodes ordered the two employees to the floor, and they obeyed his command to surrender the cash.

Rhodes placed the cash in a plastic grocery bag and then emptied a nearby safe, which contained additional cash proceeds from VA-Horseplay. In all, Rhodes robbed the betting parlor of $43,430.

After Rhodes was arrested in Virginia in June 2020, an investigation revealed he was wanted in connection with four other robberies in several jurisdictions, including Colorado. Less than a year earlier, Rhodes attempted to rob at gunpoint the manager of the Old Chicago Restaurant in Colorado Springs, Colo. In that incident, Rhodes shot the manager in the hand during a struggle after the manager attempted to run out of the office. Rhodes then fled the restaurant, according to the government's statement of facts.

A short time later, Rhodes was spotted at an off-track betting facility in Larimer County, Colo., but before police could respond he left in a car. Following a brief pursuit Rhodes abandoned his vehicle, and police recovered a firearm that was linked to a cartridge casing that investigators recovered after the restaurant holdup. Rhodes then made his way to Richmond.

Federal prosecutors noted in court papers that beginning in 2005, Rhodes began a "robbery spree" in Kentucky and Texas, committing 11 separate armed robberies over a short period. He received a concurrent sentence of 15 years for those offenses and was released from prison on April 19, 2019.

"Within just a few months, the defendant began a second robbery spree which has resulted, in part, with his current charges before this court," Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Duffy wrote in a sentencing memorandum for the government.

As part of his plea agreement in Virginia, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado agreed not to prosecute Rhodes for four other robberies in Colorado between July and September 2019. But he will be required to make restitution for the money he took, which totals just over $17,000.

Prosecutors noted that Rhodes has long history of committing crimes dating to 1987. He amassed a series of convictions for theft, burglary, assault and failures to appear in court on top of the two robbery sprees.

A former high school sports standout, Rhodes was introduced to gambling as a teen when a friend won $1,900 at a dog track. Later, after losing a job transporting medical supplies at age 22, he "took his last $9 and won a bet that returned $2,700. He says he never looked back," his attorney said.

The thrill of making that much money was addictive, and he began betting regularly at a local dog track. Rhodes essentially gambled for a living and surrounded himself with gamblers, Townsend said.

Of Rhodes' eight siblings, two have gambling addictions, and Townsend cited a University of Iowa study that confirms pathological gambling runs in families. It shows "that first-degree relatives of pathological gamblers are eight times more likely to develop the problem in their lifetimes than relatives of people without pathological gambling."

Given his predisposition to pathological gambling, Rhodes found himself incarcerated due to crimes to support his addiction, Townsend said. He was imprisoned from 2007 through 2019 as a result of a series of theft and robbery offenses. After his release, "he was steadfast in his desire to never commit another crime," Townsend said, but he continued to gamble thinking he could do so without committing crimes.