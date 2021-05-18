 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheffey

Sheffey

Sheffey

PLEASE READ ENTIRE POST AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION - SHEFFEY BREED - Bassador (Basset/Lab mix) SIZE - Lowrider, about 35 pounds... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News