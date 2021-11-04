Sherry
UPDATE: Democrat Terry McAuliffe has conceded to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race, a stunning defeat for Virginia Dem…
What looked like a draw for control of the House of Delegates turned into an apparent Republican victory with the defeat of Del. Lashrecse Air…
The Colonial Athletic Association will not allow James Madison’s teams to compete for league championships this year if the school accepts an …
Man paroled in 2019 after being sentenced 30 years ago to life prison for string of Henrico robberies is convicted of new crimes
A local man who was released on parole in 2019 after being sentenced more than 30 years ago to life in prison for a series of violent armed ro…
Wednesday morning update:
Kyle Kressler was arrested last week after an incident occurred in a University of Richmond upperclass dormitory.
'We are burnt out and do not feel valued or supported': Frustrated nurses at VCU Health threatened a walk out. It never happened.
VCU Health employees won't receive bonuses or raises as large as last year, leading nurses to call for a walkout that never materialized.
No defense can stop Brennan Armstrong. Except, maybe, the one he’s teamed with.
Linwood Holton, Virginia's first GOP governor of the 20th century, who embraced civil rights, dies at 98
Linwood Holton, vanguard of two-party competition in once solidly Democratic Virginia as its first Republican governor of the 20th century and…
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Saturday night was supposed to be the launching point for Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong to finally gain the nationa…