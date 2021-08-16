 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shorter days and darker evenings will soon get more noticeable
0 Comments

Shorter days and darker evenings will soon get more noticeable

  • 0

Monday’s sunset time in Richmond is 8 p.m. The next time we have such a late sunset again will be on May 2, 2022. Each day now loses about 2 minutes of sunlight, so we’re only 41 days away from pre-7 p.m. sunsets (and post-7 a.m. sunrises) starting Sept. 26.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News