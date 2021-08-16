Shorter days and darker evenings will soon get more noticeable

Monday’s sunset time in Richmond is 8 p.m. The next time we have such a late sunset again will be on May 2, 2022. Each day now loses about 2 minutes of sunlight, so we’re only 41 days away from pre-7 p.m. sunsets (and post-7 a.m. sunrises) starting Sept. 26.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
