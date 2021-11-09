Siegel Center 10-year sellout streak ends in VCU's season opener against Saint Peter's

As VCU opened its doors Tuesday to a full-capacity crowd for a regular-season men’s basketball game for the first time since March 2020, the return wasn’t quite met with attendance that matched pre-pandemic levels.

The program marked the attendance number for the Rams’ season-opening game against Saint Peter’s at 7,017. That’s 620 less than full capacity at the 7,637-seat arena.

So the VCU’s sellout streak at the arena for men’s hoops games, that dated back to Jan. 29, 2011, officially came to an end. The streak was 166.

“I love Ram Nation,” coach Mike Rhoades said after the game. “I've been around long enough now, I've seen it. It's the people, right? They're about the right stuff. They're about the players and the team, about us doing things the right way and then playing really, really hard.”

VCU continued the sellout streak last season when the arena was capped at a 250-person capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, because it registered that it hit the 250 limit for each of last year’s 14 home games.

The last sellout tabbed at the full 7,637-person number was March 3, 2020, against Duquesne.