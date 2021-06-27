 Skip to main content
Signs of more rain, less heat for the holiday weekend
It just wouldn’t be Independence Day without the possibility of thunder. A front might bolster rain chances next weekend, but it’s too early to say if cookouts are in jeopardy. Such a pattern could also cool us off after some hot, muggy mid-90s this week.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

