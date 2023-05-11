Louise, 102, of Henrico, departed this life May 1, 2023. Surviving are her son, Marcellus Simmons (Agnes); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one niece, one nephew, great nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a faithful member of St. John's United Holy Church, where she served as Vice President of the Missionary Department for over 30 years. Mrs. Simmons retired from St. Mary's Hospital after many years of service. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. John's United Holy Church, 1507 N. 28th St. Elder Viola Williams officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.