Louise, 102, of Henrico, departed this life May 1, 2023. Surviving are her son, Marcellus Simmons (Agnes); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one niece, one nephew, great nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a faithful member of St. John's United Holy Church, where she served as Vice President of the Missionary Department for over 30 years. Mrs. Simmons retired from St. Mary's Hospital after many years of service. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, May 12. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. John's United Holy Church, 1507 N. 28th St. Elder Viola Williams officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
SIMMONS, Natalie
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Richmond and VCU police are investigating a shooting just after 12 a.m. Wednesday that left one man dead at VCU Medical Center's downtown Nort…
There has been practically no information released other than his family initially asking for privacy and a post last week on Foxx's verified …
VCU made a one-time payment to avoid far greater financial problems in the future, said Dr. Marlon Levy, interim CEO of VCU Health.
Richmond business is looking up.
The city of Richmond is officially moving forward with its Diamond District deal following final approval from city council – solidifying its …