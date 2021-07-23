 Skip to main content
Small area of drought emerged in the western Piedmont
Southside just saw improvement, but minor drought is now showing up in Virginia again. This time, it’s between Charlottesville and Lynchburg. That’s where agricultural impacts are mounting due to hot and dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

