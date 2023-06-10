age 98, died on June 7, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lenora Caravati Smith; daughter, Karen Smith Tyler; mother, Marie Faigle Smith; and brother, Charles Terrence Smith.

Lowell is survived by his children, Leigh Burke (Richard), Brandt Isaacs (Steve), Lowell Smith Jr. (Megan), Marie Smith Swider; son-in-law, Chip Tyler; and his sister, Patricia Smith Kelley.

He had a remarkable life and was loved by his five children, 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who fondly called him Big Lowell.

Lowell graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Following the war, he attended The University of Richmond and married Lenora in 1951. Lowell was thankful for the customers, former employees, subcontractors and tradesman who contributed to his success. Likewise, he was grateful for his many relationships with those in the commercial real estate, banking and professional fields. He sincerely appreciated these associations and felt fortunate to live and work in Richmond.

Lowell took great pleasure in cutting the grass, blowing the driveway, reading nonfiction books and having a nip of Dewar's at the end of the day. He enjoyed good German hot dogs, his wife's cooking and time spent in Vero Beach, Florida. Our family wishes to express our deep gratitude to Carmella Jordon and her dedication to our parents.