Smoke plume continues to spread over North America
Some of the smoke from wildfires in Canada and the western U.S. is being blown through our region again, mainly aloft. Richmond and much of Virginia are forecast to have moderate (code yellow) air quality on Tuesday due to a slight rise in particle pollution.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

