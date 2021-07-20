Smoke plume continues to spread over North America

Some of the smoke from wildfires in Canada and the western U.S. is being blown through our region again, mainly aloft. Richmond and much of Virginia are forecast to have moderate (code yellow) air quality on Tuesday due to a slight rise in particle pollution.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today