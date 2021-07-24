 Skip to main content
Smoke thinned, but may still be noticeable this weekend
Wednesday had code orange air quality and the worst particulate pollution in 13 years. Much of that wildfire smoke then swept off to the south, but more may come our way from the Midwest. Code yellow (moderate) quality is predicted for Virginia through Monday.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

