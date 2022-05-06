Social media responses to Youngkin calling for state workers to return to offices starting July 5

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's call to return state employees back to the office starting July 5 is garnering a lot of chatter online.
The policy flatly states: “Effective July 5, 2022, Virginia state employees will return to the physical workplace.”
It will affect more than 55,000 employees in 65 executive branch agencies.
It will let state agencies determine which jobs will be eligible for remote work and how often employees will be allowed to perform their duties outside of their government offices.
I feel badly for state employees who maintained or exceeded productivity at their jobs yet are being forced back into the office. State government talent is going to be recruited away by forward-thinking companies that embrace flexible working. FOIA attrition in 3-12 months.— Wendy May Martin (@WendyMayMartin) May 6, 2022
Teleworking, even in a hybrid capacity helps decrease one’s carbon footprint, reduces stress, helps families save $, minimizes car accidents. Dang. Sorry state workers. I thought the Pandemic showed us some things.— Amy C. Wentz (@amycwentz) May 6, 2022
Thank you @GovernorVA for this decision. It will help bring more people back into downtown Richmond, supporting our local economy! https://t.co/rLtAQAVJBH— Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) May 6, 2022