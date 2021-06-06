 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solar eclipse over the Arctic will be harder to detect in Va.
0 Comments

Solar eclipse over the Arctic will be harder to detect in Va.

  • 0

An annular (ring-like) solar eclipse will streak over the Arctic from Canada to Russia on Thursday. In our area, a partial (crescent-shaped) eclipse may be observed at sunrise and shortly thereafter — but only with proper eye protection, and if it’s not cloudy.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News