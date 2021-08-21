Some Gave All plans its final motorcycle ride for Sept. 12

In the beginning, those who organized a regional motorcycle ride simply wanted to honor two local young men killed in action during the War on Terror.

But as the years went by, the effort, which evolved into the Some Gave All Foundation and memorial ride, became so much more. Money raised from entry fees and other events went to area servicemen and women who needed help transitioning from the military or to the survivors of those who died while on duty.

Likewise, the memorial event attracted thousands of riders, as well as onlookers who stood along the route from Spotsylvania High School to King George County, cheering on the riders and reflecting on their own loved ones who had served in the armed forces.

On Wednesday, organizers announced that this year’s 15th annual ride, scheduled for Sept. 12, will be the last one.

Doug Cantrell, who assembled the first ride in 2007, thought back on the legacy Some Gave All leaves behind — and the place of honor it holds in the Fredericksburg area.

“What does this mean to the community?” he asked. “What does the Fourth of July mean to this community, what does Memorial Day mean to this community? I would put the Some Gave All ride right up there.”