Some Gave All plans its final motorcycle ride for Sept. 12

In the beginning, those who organized a regional motorcycle ride simply wanted to honor two local young men killed in action during the War on Terror.
But as the years went by, the effort, which evolved into the Some Gave All Foundation and memorial ride, became so much more. Money raised from entry fees and other events went to area servicemen and women who needed help transitioning from the military or to the survivors of those who died while on duty.
Likewise, the memorial event attracted thousands of riders, as well as onlookers who stood along the route from Spotsylvania High School to King George County, cheering on the riders and reflecting on their own loved ones who had served in the armed forces.
On Wednesday, organizers announced that this year’s 15th annual ride, scheduled for Sept. 12, will be the last one.
Doug Cantrell, who assembled the first ride in 2007, thought back on the legacy Some Gave All leaves behind — and the place of honor it holds in the Fredericksburg area.
“What does this mean to the community?” he asked. “What does the Fourth of July mean to this community, what does Memorial Day mean to this community? I would put the Some Gave All ride right up there.”
Cantrell and his wife, Michelle, have continued to help with the ride and the foundation. It was created in memory of Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Frazier of Spotsylvania, who was killed in Al Ramadi, Iraq, in 2007, and Army National Guardsman Sgt. Nicholas Mason, killed in Mosul, Iraq, in 2004.
Early on, family members of Frazier and Mason wanted the same as almost every person who experiences a loss: for their loved one to be remembered. Frazier’s father, Rick, said he thinks Josh would be proud to see what’s been done in his name.
“He would be so excited to know somewhere, some kid 20 years down the road has a T-shirt with his name on it,” Frazier said. “As long as your name is mentioned, you really never die.”
As the years have gone by, the work involved has gotten harder, said Vic Mason, father of Nicholas. Motorcyclists start the event at Spotsylvania High School, Frazier’s alma mater, and finish at King George High School, Mason’s old stomping grounds. There are displays, vendors and various events held each year at the King George site.
“We’ve all gotten 15 years older and things are more difficult, physically and emotionally,” Mason said.
Cantrell knows that from personal experience. Every year before the ride starts, he, Mason and Frazier start early and load up moon bounces and generators, fill up gas cans and tend to dozens of other last-minute details.
“There’s just a ton of work that is done by three guys. I know by Monday I’m wiped out. And those two guys have about 10 years on me, maybe a little more,” Cantrell said.
While next month will be the last time the motorcyclists ride in the name of Some Gave All, the foundation will continue as long as the donations do, Mason said.
To date, the group has distributed more than $409,000 to individuals in need of assistance and organizations focused on the same mission: to raise funds for service members who are wounded, disabled or in need as a result of injuries sustained during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
Some Gave All has helped veterans with rent, mortgage payments or remodeling to accommodate disabilities. It has made vehicle payments, helped with auto insurance and repairs, paid utility bills and taxes, provided school books, purchased clothes needed for new jobs or custom tailoring for an amputee, and helped with child care so veterans could work.
“By the time the foundation closes, with what’s in and what’s expected, it will be over half a million dollars,” Mason said.
He and the others stressed that they couldn’t have made the foundation work without “such an incredibly supportive community — the countless riders, volunteers, spectators, sponsors, partners, agencies, organizations and clubs that worked the rides and were generous enough to donate their time, goods and services.”
The organizers hope they’ll all show up on Sept. 12 and that the ride will go out on a high note.
Online registration has ended, but the foundation will do preregistration this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Aerie No. 4123, 21 Cool Springs Road, in Stafford County. Participants also can arrive early to register on the day of the ride. Details are available on Facebook or at somegaveallfoundation.org.