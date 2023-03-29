CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Hendrick Motorsports race teams just got a big boost in the points standings.

Wednesday, the National Motorsports Appeals panel ruled on the appeal of an L2 penalty for the unapproved adjustment of single-vendor parts assigned to Hendrick, upholding some of NASCAR’s initial rulings and rescinding others.

The panel upheld the $100,000 fines and four-race suspensions to all four Cup Series crew chiefs at Hendrick. That $400,000 fine to one team remains the largest combined fine to one organization in NASCAR history.

But the panel also rescinded the penalties of 100 driver points and 10 playoff points levied against Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman. It also rescinded the 400-point deduction to Hendrick Motorsports in the owner’s standings.

The penalties in question arose after the race at Phoenix Raceway, where NASCAR found each of the four Hendrick Cup Series cars guilty of the “unapproved modification to a single-source vendor supplied part,” per NASCAR’s penalty sheet.

The penalty referred specifically to the modification of Hendrick cars’ hood louvers, the vents in the hood that help transfer air out of the radiator. Hendrick’s hood louvers were seized the Friday before the Cup race, taken back to NASCAR’s R&D center in Concord and subsequently deemed illegal.

This decision shakes up the standings early in the Cup Series season, but the Hendrick cars were likely making the playoffs anyway.

With the points restored, Bowman moves to the top spot in the Cup Series standings. Byron is now third and Larson is ninth. Chase Elliott is out with a broken leg and his replacement driver, Josh Berry, was not penalized because he's not racing for Cup points.

Suarez fined: NASCAR fined Daniel Suarez $50,000 for hitting another vehicle on pit road following Sunday's road race in Austin, Texas. Suarez hit Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain from behind and then Alex Bowman as the cars returned to pit road following Sunday's race. Suarez finished 27th.