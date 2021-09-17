 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some neighborhoods saw half a month's rain in one hour
0 Comments

Some neighborhoods saw half a month's rain in one hour

  • 0

Thursday’s flooding downpour came from a stationary front right atop Richmond, weak winds aloft parallel to that front, plus moisture-rich air. Rain rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour (we average 4.61 in September) were isolated, yet over the runoff-prone spots.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News