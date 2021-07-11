 Skip to main content
Space Station may give several shows to evening sky watchers
Weather-permitting, Richmond will soon get bright post-sunset views of the International Space Station passing over from southwest to northeast. Monday: 10:16 to 10:23 p.m. Tuesday: 9:29 to 9:35 p.m. Wednesday: 10:18 to 10:24 p.m. Thursday: 9:31 to 9:38 p.m.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

