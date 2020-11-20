A college student from Henrico worked one month at a Texas hospital during COVID’s peak

He was certain to witness death. But he had to bury that sadness inside him. There were always more patients who would need him. If he needed to talk, his dad was always there.

The hospital staff was burnt out, some of its employees sick with the virus. The approximately 200 volunteers were assigned to treat the COVID patients, and Buck was sent to Serious Infectious Disease Unit 1, where the sickest were housed. Originally designed as a hospice facility, the wing of the hospital included a large room with beds separated by curtains.

Most of the patients were intubated and sedated. Others would be sitting up, breathing and talking during one moment. The next, they had coded; their heart had stopped.

Many of the volunteer workers were in their 20s like Buck, an age group less likely to need hospitalization if they caught the virus. Many of them were budding medical professionals, and they were shocked at the number of patients who were on the verge of death.

“I think a lot of people were affected by the amount of death and the heartache that comes with it,” said Mikayla Pipher, 21, a nursing assistant from Pennsylvania who worked alongside Buck. “Because you can’t help all of them – or even most of them.”