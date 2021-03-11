A year of COVID: A VCU Health student finally gets his chance to fight the pandemic

When he was 18, he moved back to New York. Speaking only Arabic, he enrolled at City University, learning English while working various jobs - grocery store cashier, luggage transporter, taxi driver and truck driver. He later tutored undergrads in various subjects. When he earned his degree in biology, he became the first member of his family to graduate college. The rest of his family has stayed in Jordan.

During college, he shadowed a doctor and a dentist. Realizing he had good dexterity, he pursued dentistry and got accepted to VCU. He likes the fact that he can boost a patient’s confidence by fixing their smile. With his parents unable to pay for his education, he has taken out $500,000 in loans.

Smadi hasn’t decided what kind of dentist he’d like to be. He’s considering dental surgery, and he likes the idea of being called to emergencies and reconstructing the faces of people who suffered bad accidents.

He chose dentistry to help people, but when the pandemic began, he felt helpless. He chose to give vaccines because it was an opportunity to serve the community around him and learn a new skill at the same time.

“It’s such a unique experience,” he said.

