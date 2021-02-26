Everyone who wants a vaccine will get one soon. That may not get us to herd immunity.

In the next week, health care workers in Virginia are set to put more COVID-19 vaccines in people's arms than ever before. State health officials expect at least 360,000 people to receive a shot.

By the end of June, everyone who wants a vaccine should be able to receive a first shot, Dr. Danny Avula, the state's director for vaccine distribution, said Friday.

But that may not be enough to reach herd immunity. Experts estimate that about 75% of the population needs to develop antibodies in order to squelch the virus. According to recent national data, only 68-70% of people polled intend to take the vaccine.

That means by the summer, the work of state health department will shift. It will pivot from figuring out how to deliver shots as quickly and equitably as possible to convincing naysayers to accept inoculation. It will be a new stage in the fight against coronavirus.

To achieve herd immunity, Virginia needs to vaccinate 5 million people, Avula estimates. The population of Virginia is about 8.5 million, but there are 1.7 million children who do not need immediate vaccination.