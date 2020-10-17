Far more people have died during the pandemic than the virus death toll indicates, VCU study says

“Just being stuck in his house was horrible for him,” said his mother, Cheryl. “It threw him into a really depressed situation.”

On Aug. 12, he and his roommate both died of overdoses. The responding police officer administered Narcan, but it was too late.

In Virginia, overdose deaths have skyrocketed during the pandemic. According to preliminary data assembled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, 634 people died of overdoses in the state during the second quarter of 2020, a 67% increase from a year prior. More than half of those deaths are blamed on fentanyl.

While there has been talk of increased homicides and suicides across the country, that hasn’t been the case in Virginia so far, said Rosie Hobron, a forensic epidemiologist for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“The numbers are astronomical for drug deaths,” Hobron said.

People who were in recovery were often denied the chance to attend in-person, 12-step meetings because of social distancing precautions, said John Shinholser, co-founder of the McShin recovery foundation. He said people lost their connection point to recovery.