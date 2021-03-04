First child in Virginia under the age of 10 dies from COVID

A child in central Virginia has died from COVID-19, the state's first coronavirus death of a child under the age of 10.
The child died from complications of a chronic health condition and COVID, the state health department said in a press release Thursday. The department did not release the name of the child or any other descriptive information.
"Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child," state health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said in a statement.
While most children have escaped the virus' most detrimental effects, Oliver said more than 80 children under the age of 5 have died because of the virus. It has killed more than 180 between ages 5 and 17.
"While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease," Oliver said. "At a time when vaccination efforts give us reason to be hopeful, we cannot let down our guard."
Authorities do not plan to immediately vaccinate children.
Nearly 520,000 people nationwide have died from the virus since the pandemic's onset.
Richmond, Henrico prepare to open vaccines to all of 1b
Richmond and Henrico plan to offer vaccines to the entire 1b population later this month, expanding offerings to food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers and others.
It also will open up vaccinations to people ages 16-64 who live with an underlying condition who are at greater risk of illness.
Chesterfield, Hanover and Goochland have not announced when they will expand their 1b vaccinations.
Statewide, the people who make up 1b represent half the adult population.
Currently, Richmond and Henrico offer vaccines to health care workers, emergency responders such as police and fire fighters and teachers and childcare workers.
Other workers considered part of 1b are mail carriers, public-facing government workers, faith leaders and janitorial workers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 12 risk factors that put a person at increased risk of severe illness from the virus: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, obesity, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes.
The Richmond and Henrico health department has partnered with pharmacies, health care providers and poverty-focused organizations to get vaccine into arms of homeless and lower-income communities.
To request a vaccine, residents can fill out an interest form from the Virginia Department of Health or schedule an appointment with CVS.
