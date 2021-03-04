First child in Virginia under the age of 10 dies from COVID

A child in central Virginia has died from COVID-19, the state's first coronavirus death of a child under the age of 10.

The child died from complications of a chronic health condition and COVID, the state health department said in a press release Thursday. The department did not release the name of the child or any other descriptive information.

"Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child," state health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said in a statement.

While most children have escaped the virus' most detrimental effects, Oliver said more than 80 children under the age of 5 have died because of the virus. It has killed more than 180 between ages 5 and 17.

"While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease," Oliver said. "At a time when vaccination efforts give us reason to be hopeful, we cannot let down our guard."

Authorities do not plan to immediately vaccinate children.

Nearly 520,000 people nationwide have died from the virus since the pandemic's onset.

Richmond, Henrico prepare to open vaccines to all of 1b