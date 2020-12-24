For the second day in a row, Virginia hit another record high in COVID-19 cases: 4,782

For the second day in a row, Virginia hit a record-breaking high in new COVID-19 cases: 4,782. On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 4,562 infections.

The state is now averaging nearly 4,000 cases per day, surpassing the previous record average of 3,920 daily cases on Dec. 12. The top five highest case counts recorded in the state have all occurred in December, with all five being at least 4,000 cases.

Despite holiday travel warnings, U.S. airport traffic is seeing a peak in traveler numbers, with almost 1.2 million people passing through security checkpoints on Wednesday according to TSA.

The last time travel numbers were this high was on March 16.

Virginia hospitals are already reporting strains and physical and mental exhaustion among their health care workers as they reel from the post-Thanksgiving surge.

The ICU at VCU Health’s flagship hospital in Richmond was at 97% of its capacity as of Monday, the latest date for which information is available, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and tracked by The New York Times. That’s a 4% increase from numbers reported Saturday.