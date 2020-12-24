For the second day in a row, Virginia hit another record high in COVID-19 cases: 4,782

For the second day in a row, Virginia hit a record-breaking high in new COVID-19 cases: 4,782. On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 4,562 infections.
The state is now averaging nearly 4,000 cases per day, surpassing the previous record average of 3,920 daily cases on Dec. 12. The top five highest case counts recorded in the state have all occurred in December, with all five being at least 4,000 cases.
Despite holiday travel warnings, U.S. airport traffic is seeing a peak in traveler numbers, with almost 1.2 million people passing through security checkpoints on Wednesday according to TSA.
The last time travel numbers were this high was on March 16.
Virginia hospitals are already reporting strains and physical and mental exhaustion among their health care workers as they reel from the post-Thanksgiving surge.
The ICU at VCU Health’s flagship hospital in Richmond was at 97% of its capacity as of Monday, the latest date for which information is available, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and tracked by The New York Times. That’s a 4% increase from numbers reported Saturday.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 2,577 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending. Of those, 530 are in the ICU and 294 are on a ventilator.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 17,389 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 118 hospitalizations since Wednesday's report. The website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
The percentage of positive results from testing has dropped slightly to 11.5%. When the state was entering Phase 1 of reopening on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
The VDH's vaccine data dashboard reported Thursday that only about 31,500 total doses of the more than 227,000 vaccines distributed across the state have been administered. The first round of vaccinations prioritize front-line health care workers and long term care facility residents and staff.
In Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, nearly 3,900 people have been vaccinated. Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said earlier this month that the region has about 60,000 people who qualify for the first round of vaccinations.
Chesterfield has the second-highest number of people vaccinated. Fairfax is first with 2,253 doses administered.
Of the vaccinations reported by race and ethnicity, 20% are Latino - a group that's barely 10% of the state population but 23% of the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations. One in four people vaccinated are in the 30-39 age group, while barely 2% of those who have received a vaccine are 70-plus — a population deemed high-risk.
Of the 323,915 total cases reported Wednesday, 275,235 have been classified as confirmed and 46,680 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The state has had 4,791 deaths, an increase of 31 deaths since Wednesday. The CDC’s forecasting model estimates that Virginia’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 by year’s end.
On Thursday, 42,921 cases were associated with the state’s 1,884 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have had a total of 37,010 cases, 2,057 hospitalizations and 643 deaths. Richmond has had 8,633 cases, 545 hospitalizations, 91 deaths and 126 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 13,474 cases, 662 hospitalizations, 197 deaths and 88 outbreaks.
Henrico has had 11,415 cases, 668 hospitalizations, 286 deaths and 114 outbreaks. Hanover has had 3,488 cases, 182 hospitalizations and 69 deaths.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
