How and where to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Richmond region

Virginia is now in the Phase 1b part of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, including in the Richmond region.
The 1b priority groups are:
- Frontline essential workers
- People living in correctional facilities
- People living in homeless shelters
- People living in migrant labor camps
- People ages 65 and older
- People ages 16-64 with certain conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19
For more information about those groups, visit the VDH website.
Health districts from Richmond and Henrico, Chesterfield and Chickahominy teamed up last week at Richmond Raceway to offer COVID-19 vaccines to teachers, school staff, fire and police officers across the region as part of the Phase 1b vaccination rollout. The three-day event saw thousands receive the first does of the vaccine. The vaccination event was closed to the general public; all individuals eligible were preregistered by their localities or departments.
The health district is using online surveys to compile contact information for employers and individuals eligible for the vaccine. Those surveys don’t schedule appointments but are the first step. Click here for more information.
The Virginia Department of Health is currently working with “a variety” of providers to administer the vaccine, according to its website, which include hospitals, long-term care facilities, local health departments, and urgent care centers.
Residents of long-term care facilities will be vaccinated on-site by CVS and Walgreens teams, according to the VDH. Healthcare workers will receive the vaccine at their places of employment.
As the vaccine become more widely available, VDH will continue to enroll multiple providers, according to its website.
For Richmond-area residents who fall into the 1b or 1a category, they can click this link to fill out a vaccination interest form.
To learn more about the vaccine, click here. For more information about the different priority groups, go to and to see more details about the phases, click here.
RICHMOND REGION COVID CONTACT INFORMATION
Henrico or Richmond:
804.205.3501
Chesterfield:
(804) 318-8207
Chickahominy Health District (Goochland, New Kent, Hanover, and Charles City):
804-365-3340
Crater Health District (cities of Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg and the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex):
804-609-5836