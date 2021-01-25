How and where to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Richmond region

The Virginia Department of Health is currently working with “a variety” of providers to administer the vaccine, according to its website, which include hospitals, long-term care facilities, local health departments, and urgent care centers.

Residents of long-term care facilities will be vaccinated on-site by CVS and Walgreens teams, according to the VDH. Healthcare workers will receive the vaccine at their places of employment.

As the vaccine become more widely available, VDH will continue to enroll multiple providers, according to its website.

For Richmond-area residents who fall into the 1b or 1a category, they can click this link to fill out a vaccination interest form.

To learn more about the vaccine, click here. For more information about the different priority groups, go to and to see more details about the phases, click here.

