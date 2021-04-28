Hundreds turn out for 'teen night' at Hanover vaccination clinic

COVID-19 is the dominant public health crisis in modern times, Miller said, so it’s only fitting that some of the fund money be used to support efforts to fight a pandemic that affects all Hanover residents, and particularly to help the county with “all of the unanticipated costs of running a clinic no one planned to run.”

In addition to Immanuel Episcopal, the group has seven other Episcopal churches: All Souls, Calvary, Church of Our Saviour, Creator, The Fork Church, St. James the Less and St. Paul’s.

Fire/EMS Chief Jethro Piland said no one knew last year that the county would be opening a vaccination clinic in 2021, which means funding that had been earmarked for other things — including money from his department — were used.

The $50,000 has gone a long way toward restoring money that was used to get the clinic up and running in January. The building, a former grocery store, needed some HVAC and other maintenance work, and funding also was used to get basic equipment, from tables and chairs to clipboards.

Piland called the church leaders “rock stars,” noting that within both leadership groups — the churches and the county — the missions aligned.

“Here is a family who set up a fund for the citizens of Hanover” who suffered from respiratory disease, Piland said about the Newman family. Even though it’s COVID-19 and not tuberculosis, “this is what this grant is designed to do, [and] it helped us get our feet under us and get us moving.”