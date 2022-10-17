Kids ages 5 and up can now get bivalent COVID boosters in Virginia

Children 5 years and up can now receive bivalent COVID boosters in Virginia, the state health department announced Monday. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the shots for kids.

"Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines is the best way to keep community levels low," said Dr. Elaine Perry, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

Previously, Pfizer boosters were available only for kids 12 and up. Now, children ages 5 to 11 can receive a bivalent booster one-third the dosage of an adult shot. Bivalent boosters are designed to protect recipients from both the original strain of COVID and the omicron variant that has spread throughout the United States since December.

Before now, Moderna boosters were only available for adults 18 and older. Now, children ages 6 to 11 can receive a half dose, and adolescents 12 to 17 can receive an adult-dosed booster.

To receive a booster shot, children must have already received their primary series or a previous booster at least two months in advance.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said they will begin offering shots for children as soon as possible and will stop offering monovalent boosters in these age groups. Pharmacies and pediatricians also offer COVID boosters.

It might take a few weeks to meet demand, said Amy Popovich, nurse manager for the health districts.

"We anticipate that finding an appointment might be a little more difficult during the first couple of weeks when clinics are ramping up and demand is high," Popovich said. "However, we anticipate more and more opportunities to open up at local health districts, pharmacies and private providers in the next couple weeks."

COVID vaccines remain relatively unpopular among kids ages 5 to 11 in Virginia. Less than half of kids in that age group have received one shot or more. Kids generally have less risk of developing a severe COVID illness.

Adolescents 12 to 15 have a much higher vaccination rate – 77% have gotten at least one dose, a percentage similar to young adults in their 20s and 30s.

But children 5 to 11 are more likely to receive a vaccine than infants and babies. Only 11% of children ages 0 to 4 have gotten a COVID vaccine.

The average number of COVID cases in Virginia have been relatively flat the past week. Cases have generally declined since Aug. 1.

Hospitalizations have declined since the beginning of September.