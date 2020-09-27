Nestled in Carytown is the story of a healer, a survivor and an Indigenous Guatemalan woman. Meet Guadalupe

Through this boutique — an extension of her nonprofit Highland Support Project, which she started in 1993 to advocate for Indigenous communities in Central America resisting state violence — Ramirez, 52, keeps alive the people and journey that got her here.

Like the thousand-mile trek to the Guatemala-Mexico border she took when she was a kid, it was long.

“Sometimes, I’ve been treated like I am the person who works on or maintains the building, and they ask me to move the tables,” Ramirez said. “I think they’re treating me like I am not a business owner. There’s nothing wrong with having to clean a building, you know? But that’s all people think brown people are here to do. Clean houses.”

In hourslong conversations with her two sons in their 20s, employees and customers at her boutique, she talks about life before the pandemic — life before she and her husband contracted COVID-19, before the virus shut down access to Guatemala, before the economy collapsed in 2008 and her store burned down and was rebuilt again, before Short Pump Mall and Stony Point opened and threatened the business, and before 9/11, when she was the nickname her grandmother gave her as a little girl: “Lupita.”