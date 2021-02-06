One month in: How Danny Avula became Richmond's 'Dr. Fauci' and went on to lead the state's vaccination efforts

Richmond and Henrico County received a combined total of $49 million for COVID-19 related expenses. It wasn't nearly enough.

“We didn’t have a lot of clarity about how much money the feds were going to put into this,” Avula said. “That led to some degree of uncertainty about what our level of response could and should look like. … it’s hard not to think about how that could have gone differently with a different national response.”

The coordination and centralization of vaccine development, however, told a different story, Avula said.

“It's not perfect by any means,” he continued. “But this is also a more difficult challenge than public health, or really, our entire world has ever faced.”

***

One month in, the work more frequently seeps into the weekend, leading his 9-year-old daughter who’s used to Saturday morning conversations to ask: do you have to work that hard on weekends, too?

“Yeah baby, it’s going to look like that for a little while,” he responds.