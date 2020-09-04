Roommates mistakenly sent to VCU isolation dorm say it's a nerve-racking experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As freshmen at VCU, Sarah Hartman and Alyce Kilby-Woodward were excited to get on campus, move into their dorm rooms and begin experiencing life on their own, away at college. Even with the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over everything, the two best friends from Harrisonburg were happy to be off to school.

Two weeks later, the school's health services department would order them of their dorms and into isolation, requiring them to stay inside 24/7 for two weeks in humbly apportioned rooms.

It started when the pair self-reported having dinner with a friend who later informed them he had symptoms of the virus. The women said VCU never tested them for COVID-19, even though the university's policies say that only students with a positive test result or who are showing symptoms and awaiting test results should be moved into isolation.

“That happened and I kind of lost faith in the school,” said Kilby-Woodward, who called her time in isolation "scary" and the university's handling of the virus "confusing."

According to the school’s updated online COVID dashboard, there are currently 183 positive cases among VCU’s student body and 15 positives among the faculty. Out of 4,328 residential students, 29 are currently in isolation and 76 are in self-quarantine.