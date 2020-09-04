Roommates mistakenly sent to VCU isolation dorm say it's a nerve-racking experience

According to VCU spokesperson Michael Porter, “only those who test positive move into isolation. Those exposed to a positive COVID-19 case self-quarantine.”

Kilby-Woodward said she and Hartman spoke to officials at VCU and questioned why they had been moved without ever being tested or showing symptoms, and said that the answers oscillated between telling the students they should not be in isolation, then instructing them to stay there.

“Every time someone from VCU would call us asking about symptoms, they never knew why we were in isolation,” said Kilby-Woodward. “It’s kind of like they knew we shouldn’t have been there and were confused with their own protocols.”

The women said they were not told they were free to go home instead of isolating on campus until their second day.

Porter said VCU could not comment on the students’ specific cases due to the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the federal law protecting students’ medical privacy. He did not respond to a request for an interview with the school’s dean of student life.