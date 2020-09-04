Roommates mistakenly sent to VCU isolation dorm say it's a nerve-racking experience

As freshmen at Virginia Commonwealth University, Sarah Hartman and Alyce Kilby-Woodward were excited to get on campus, move into their dorm rooms and begin experiencing life on their own, away at college. Even with the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over everything, the two best friends from Harrisonburg were happy to be off to school.
Two weeks later, the school’s health services department would order them out of their dorms and into isolation, requiring them to stay inside 24/7 for two weeks in humbly apportioned rooms.
It started when the pair self-reported having dinner with a friend who later informed them he had symptoms of the virus. The women said VCU never tested them for COVID-19, even though the university’s policies say that only students with a positive test result or who are showing symptoms and awaiting test results should be moved into isolation.
“That happened, and I kind of lost faith in the school,” said Kilby-Woodward, who called her time in isolation “scary” and the university’s handling of the virus “confusing.”
According to the school’s updated online COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 183 positive cases among VCU’s student body and 15 positives among the faculty. Out of 4,328 residential students, 29 are currently in isolation and 76 are in self-quarantine.
Hartman and Kilby-Woodward informed the school’s health services office that they had picked up Chipotle and brought it back to the dorms, where they dined with a friend on Aug. 23, 15 days after their move-in day.
Two days later, that friend revealed to them he knew he had been exposed to the virus before seeing them and was beginning to exhibit symptoms. He would later test positive.
The students said that after their initial conversation with campus health officials, they were instructed to monitor themselves for symptoms.
An hour later, a representative called them back and ordered them into isolation. They were given just a few hours to pack up some of their things and move to a different dormitory — West Grace North — where they were told to stay for 14 days, given their own rooms with two beds and a private bathroom, linens and a box of dry food. Hot dinners would be delivered each night, they were told.
If they violated the rules and left their room, they would face suspension and the cancellation of their housing contract, a cost of about $3,400 in Kilby-Woodward’s case, without a refund.
Considering the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, both students thought the policy seemed reasonable — until they saw the rooms with white-tiled floors and barren walls and received their meals.
“Dusty. Dust everywhere. On the bed and desks and everything,” said Hartman. “It kind of looked like a mental institution, what I’d imagine that looking like. Just being white and bare, nothing to look at.”
Kilby-Woodward had a similar unsatisfactory experience.
“The counters looked like they hadn’t been wiped down. The toilet was running from the person who was just in there before me,” she said. “Their linens were on the ground. I felt like, if I didn’t have COVID before, I’d get it now by staying here. It was nerve-racking and kind of scary.”
Hartman’s first hot meal — on her second night — consisted of “a cold, wrinkly sausage, lumpy mash potatoes” and a piece of corn. Kilby-Woodward never got a hot meal delivered, she said. She heated up a can of Beefaroni from her dry food box.
Both students said they struggled to sleep for two nights.
Three days later, both women packed up and headed home to Harrisonburg.
“It’s just not being handled well,” said Kilby-Woodward.
Adding to the students’ frustrations was the fact that, according to VCU’s own policy on COVID-19 isolation and quarantines, neither student should have had to move from their original dorm room.
According to VCU spokesperson Michael Porter, “only those who test positive move into isolation. Those exposed to a positive COVID-19 case self-quarantine.”
Kilby-Woodward said she and Hartman spoke to officials at VCU and questioned why they had been moved without ever being tested or showing symptoms, and said that the answers oscillated between telling the students they should not be in isolation, then instructing them to stay there.
“Every time someone from VCU would call us asking about symptoms, they never knew why we were in isolation,” said Kilby-Woodward. “It’s kind of like they knew we shouldn’t have been there and were confused with their own protocols.”
The women said they were not told they were free to go home instead of isolating on campus until their second day.
Porter said VCU could not comment on the students’ specific cases due to the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the federal law protecting students’ medical privacy. He did not respond to a request for an interview with the school’s dean of student life.
Hartman and Kilby-Woodward both have received negative COVID-19 tests since returning to Harrisonburg, where they are self-quarantining in the Hartman family’s basement. The women, who both completed associate degrees through a community college while still in high school, will be able to finish their semester online, and both said they’re likely to remain virtual students in the spring.
“I just don’t really like how VCU’s handling things with quarantine and isolation,” said Hartman. “It’s all very confusing. I don’t really trust students to be completely safe with other people. I think staying home would be the better option right now.”
