VCU Health will let some hospital patients be treated from home

Virginia Commonwealth University Health will allow some inpatients to be treated at home as part of a new program, the health system announced this week.

Patients with low-acuity ailments who live within 25 miles of the medical center can choose to stay home if their insurer agrees. VCU staff will come to the patient's home and monitor him or her remotely. The aim is to take the inpatient experience out of a hospital bed and put it in the patient's home.

The program, called Home Hospital, is the first of its kind in the area, VCU Health said. It is expected to improve health outcomes, lower costs and expand capacity at the VCU medical center.

Patients with diseases such as sepsis, congestive heart failure or pneumonia would be eligible. VCU believes as much as 10% of its patient population could take part.

COVID is on the decline in Virginia COVID has surged in each of the past two Januarys. But hospitalizations have declined for the past eight days.

First, patient must first physically visit the VCU emergency room to be diagnosed. Once at home, patients are monitored remotely, visited in person at least twice a day and contacted by doctors through video. They can receive medication, conduct imaging such as X-rays and draw blood for testing.

Currently, only patients with original Medicare and those paying out of pocket are eligible to participate. VCU Health is in conversation with all the major insurers said Jay Holdren, a senior director at VCU Health. He expects insurers and the Department of Medical Assistance – which oversees Medicaid in the state – to give their approval.

In November 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a waiver that allowed hospitals to treat Medicare patients at home. The decision was made with the pandemic in mind, but health leaders quickly realized the move had permanent implications.

Patients treated at home are less likely to die, are released from the hospital earlier and are less likely to be readmitted, Holdren said. Medicare patients who stayed home generally incurred 25% less costs.

More than 250 hospitals across the country have started similar programs, Holdren added.

VCU won't apply an additional charge for staying home, but it won't offer a discount, either. Instead of paying for a hospital bed, patients are paying for nurses and medics to drive to their house.

When a patient chooses to stay home, he or she opens a much-needed bed in the medical center, Holdren said. VCU's downtown hospital often operates at more than 90% capacity.

Implementing the program required hiring additional nurses, care coordinators and medics – not an easy task in a labor market starving for nurses. But the program is innovative and appealing, Holdren said – nurses get to leave the hospital and provide a different kind of care.

Currently, VCU will not offer the program to patients living at nursing homes, but Holdren said that policy could change eventually.

VCU already offers home-based primary care, telehealth appointments, remote patient monitoring and home hospice care.

Dispatch Health, which offers at-home urgent care and some emergency room services, came to Richmond in 2019. It treats ailments such as infections, flu, pneumonia and COVID-19. Dispatch Health partners with Bon Secours.

