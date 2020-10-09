Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,114 from Thursday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 156,649 — an increase of 1,114 from the 155,535 reported Thursday.

The 156,649 cases consist of 147,928 confirmed cases and 8,721 probable cases. There are 3,344 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,110 confirmed and 234 probable. That’s an increase of 16 from the 3,328 reported Thursday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 11,447, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 18,295 cases: 6,303 in Chesterfield County, 5,700 in Henrico County, 4,841 in Richmond and 1,421 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 420 deaths attributed to the virus: 220 in Henrico, 98 in Chesterfield, 62 in Richmond and 40 in Hanover.

There are 1,103 outbreak cases, which make up 24,370 of Virginia's total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.