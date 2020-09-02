Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 927; testing surpasses 1.7 million

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday a total of 122,542 COVID-19 cases - a 927-case jump from Tuesday.

Of those, 117,141 are confirmed and 5,401 are probable. Total deaths reached 2,641, which is 29 more than the day before. Hospitalizations across the state increased by 57 for a total of 9,678.

But current hospitalization numbers are slightly decreasing. Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,114 people are currently hospitalized, down from a peak of 1,372 on August 7. A total of more than 15,300 patients have been hospitalized and discharged. Ventilator use is at 20% with more than 3,400 inpatient beds available.

There are 845 total outbreaks, with long-term care facilities making up nearly 46% of them.

From the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia, more than 1.6 million COVID-19 tests have been administered. A total of 1.73 million have been conducted, including antibody testing, which records a person’s potential for immunity. The 7-day average positivity rate - the percentage of tests that come back positive - remains at 7.7%.

Richmond has 3,950 cases, 373 hospitalizations and 49 deaths.

Chesterfield Health District, which includes Powhatan and Colonial Heights, has 5,566 cases, 304 hospitalizations and 110 deaths.

Henrico has 4,670 cases, 381 hospitalizations and 194 deaths, the most in the Richmond area.

Hanover has 816 cases, 87 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.