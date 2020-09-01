 Skip to main content
Virginia COVID cases are at 121,615 as of Tuesday - over 1,000 more than Monday
Virginia COVID cases are at 121,615 as of Tuesday - over 1,000 more than Monday - with 9,621 hospitalizations and 2,612 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's Tuesday report. 

On Tuesday, the VDH reported a 7.7% positivity rate, up from Monday's 7.4% and from the state's lowest: 3.7%. But it's also down from the 20.6% peak in April.

The World Health Organization advised governments in May to remain at 5% of lower for at least 14 days. That has not yet occurred in Virginia.

Almost 1.6 million COVID tests have been conducted since the start of the outbreak. The Richmond area - Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield - make up nearly 200,000 of those tests.

Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association showing that 1,039 coronavirus patients - 43 less than Monday - were in the hospital as of Tuesday and almost 15,200 patients hospitalized have been discharged. Ventilator use sits at 19% with ICU occupancy at 79% in the state.

In Virginia, existing data shows almost 25,000 cases are in the 20-29 age group. Black and Latino Virginians almost 60% of cases and hospitalizations but 11% of deaths. The case percentage among Latinos, who were at one point 50% of cases, is going down.

Richmond has 3,920 cases, 23 higher than Monday; 374 hospitalizations, one less than Monday; and 49 deaths, two more than reported the day before.

The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Colonial Heights and Powhatan, has 5,524 cases, a 69-case jump; 303 hospitalizations, one less than Monday; and 110 deaths, a two-person increase.

Henrico County has 4,651 cases, a 43-case jump; 381 hospitalizations; and 193 deaths, one more than Monday.. 

Hanover County has 810 cases, 84 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

