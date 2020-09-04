Virginia hospitalization numbers continue to decrease as state COVID-19 cases rise by 1,111

While the Virginia Department of Health reported a 1,111-case jump on Friday— marking a total of 124,779 COVID-19 cases — current hospitalizations statewide are decreasing.
Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,101 pending and confirmed COVID-19 positive patients are currently hospitalized On Thursday, it was 1,130. On Wednesday, there were 1,114. The peak was 1,372 on Aug. 7.
Nearly 15,500 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, almost 200 more than reported Thursday. Ventilator use is at 19% with more than 3,500 inpatient beds available.
Of the 124,779 state cases, 119,259 are confirmed and 5,520 are probable. Total deaths reached 2,652, which is 10 more than the day before. Total hospitalizations since the outbreak reached 9,798. Total deaths increased by 10 for a total of 2,662.
This is the lowest increase in deaths this week.
There are 858 total outbreaks, which make up 18,006 of the state's cases. Healthcare workers are 7,051 of cases.
The seven-day average positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive — rose slightly on Friday to 7.8%. Since the start of the outbreak, 1.63 million tests have been administered.
The Richmond area did not see any new deaths for the third day in a row.
Richmond has 4,052 cases, 381 hospitalizations and 49 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has 5,634 cases, 307 hospitalizations and 110 deaths.
Henrico County has 4,738 cases, 386 hospitalizations and 194 deaths.
Hanover County has 846 cases, 88 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
