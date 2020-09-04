Virginia hospitalization numbers continue to decrease as state COVID-19 cases rise by 1,111

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

While the Virginia Department of Health reported a 1,111-case jump on Friday— marking a total of 124,779 COVID-19 cases — current hospitalizations statewide are decreasing.

Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,101 pending and confirmed COVID-19 positive patients are currently hospitalized On Thursday, it was 1,130. On Wednesday, there were 1,114. The peak was 1,372 on Aug. 7.

Nearly 15,500 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, almost 200 more than reported Thursday. Ventilator use is at 19% with more than 3,500 inpatient beds available.

Of the 124,779 state cases, 119,259 are confirmed and 5,520 are probable. Total deaths reached 2,652, which is 10 more than the day before. Total hospitalizations since the outbreak reached 9,798. Total deaths increased by 10 for a total of 2,662.

This is the lowest increase in deaths this week.

There are 858 total outbreaks, which make up 18,006 of the state's cases. Healthcare workers are 7,051 of cases.

The seven-day average positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive — rose slightly on Friday to 7.8%. Since the start of the outbreak, 1.63 million tests have been administered.