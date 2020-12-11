Virginia is averaging more than 3,800 new cases per day, last month it was 1,524; state-mandated curfew begins Monday

As of Wednesday, there have been 4,370 total deaths. The state’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 deaths by the end of the year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 26,190 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,115 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.

This marks yet another peak for the highest number of hospitalizations recorded in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 1,962 people hospitalized.

According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,864 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.

The percentage of positive results from COVID testing has dropped slightly to 10.8% but is still up from the end of May. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.

More than 36,600 cases are associated with the state’s 1,657 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.