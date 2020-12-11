Virginia is averaging more than 3,800 new cases per day, last month it was 1,524; state-mandated curfew begins Monday

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,395 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest daily case count recorded in the last week. On Thursday, the state had reported 3,915 new cases.
But Virginia is now averaging more than 3,800 new cases per day over the last seven days, more than doubling the 1,524-case average a month ago and nearly four times higher than Oct. 11, when the weekly average was 978 new cases.
The state's highest days of reported COVID-19 cases were all in the past week, and since last Friday, Virginia's seen nearly 30,000 additional COVID cases.
A month ago, the same week saw 11,827 new cases.
Gov. Ralph Northam's midnight to 5 a.m. curfew and 10-person limit to social gatherings begins Monday. Northam announced the restrictions Thursday, citing the case spike weeks ahead of the holiday season. There's no enforcement measures for either, restaurants, bars and houses of worship are not affected. The order expires Jan. 31.
Of the 274,438 total cases reported by the VDH on Thursday, 238,281 have been classified as confirmed and 36,157 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
As of Wednesday, there have been 4,370 total deaths. The state’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 deaths by the end of the year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 26,190 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,115 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks yet another peak for the highest number of hospitalizations recorded in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 1,962 people hospitalized.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,864 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
The percentage of positive results from COVID testing has dropped slightly to 10.8% but is still up from the end of May. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
More than 36,600 cases are associated with the state’s 1,657 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond has had 7,484 cases, 517 hospitalizations, 86 deaths and 97 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 11,690 cases, 604 hospitalizations, 178 deaths and 77 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 9,720 cases, 633 hospitalizations, 268 deaths and 88 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 2,902 cases, 170 hospitalizations and 59 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
