Virginia's COVID-19 app slow to catch on

Ben Himmelfarb, 31, said he downloaded the app a few weeks after its release, reasoning that any privacy concerns he had for his personal data outweighed the potential benefit of knowing if he had been exposed to COVID-19.

“I didn’t download it right when it came out. I had a knee-jerk reaction about security and privacy,” the Richmond resident said in an interview. He went ahead a few weeks later, thinking about the potential for exposure at his job at a public library or while doing campaign work ahead of the November elections.

“I’m following social distancing guidelines, and all Phase 3 restrictions, but I wanted to know within that — see what would happen.”

Himmelfarb hasn’t been notified of any exposures so far, and said he’s not surprised: He understands the chances to be low, given how few people are using it.

“I know of no one else who has downloaded the app. I’m the exception among the people I know,” “Himmelfarb said. “I know some of my friends who I have spoken to about it also have security concerns.”

Unique to Virginia