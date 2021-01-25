Where to get a COVID-19 test in the Richmond region

There are hundreds of places to get a COVID-19 test in the Richmond region.
Below are links to the Virginia Department of Health's website for you to access places to get tested in any of the surrounding Richmond-area health districts, from the Richmond and Henrico Health District, the Chesterfield Health District and the Chickahominy Health District.
Please contact your primary care provider to see if they offer testing for patients. The practices in these links, according to the VDH, are offering testing for new patients. The VDH suggests on its website to contact the practice specific testing criteria and insurance qualifications.