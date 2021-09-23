 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sperry

Sperry

Sperry

Sperry is a precious pup that is super sweet and affectionate. At approximately 8 months and 18lbs, she’s the perfect... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News