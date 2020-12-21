After so long as mystery man, Connor Crabtree arrives as Spiders' seventh man

Connor Crabtree rapidly went from mystery man to seventh man.
The University of Richmond’s 6-foot-6 sophomore transfer from Tulane missed the Spiders’ first four games while recovering from a pair of hip surgeries during his redshirt year, and a groin strain. Crabtree, a Tulane starter in 15 games as a freshman (7.1 ppg), did not practice with UR last season because of the hip issues, and was inactive through preseason work this year.
Nobody, including UR’s coaching staff members, knew what he would provide. Based on a very small sample size – 18 minutes, 17 in the last two games – Crabtree gives the Spiders solid defense, purposeful passing, and 3-point shooting range. Coach Chris Mooney projects Crabtree’s role expanding as his conditioning improves.
“He looks very good, very competitive, very good shooter. He’s hungry. He’s talented. He’s tough-minded. It’ll really help us,” said Mooney, whose Spiders (6-1) face Hofstra (3-3) Tuesday (NBC Sports Washington) at the Robins Center at 2 p.m. “He’s a good player and a great added piece for us.”
In each of UR’s last two games, 6-4 junior Andre Gustavson is the reserve who played the most minutes. Crabtree ranked second in that category.
If fans were permitted at the Robins Center (they are not because of the global health crisis), Tuesday would be the first time the home crowd could observe Crabtree. This appears to be a game in which UR could use lively and inspiring support, because Hofstra is the defending CAA champion and the league favorite, according to the CAA preseason poll.
“I don’t think it’s as bad as people have made it seem,” UR guard Jacob Gilyard said, referring to playing without fans. “Everybody’s going through it. You’ve just got to find ways to work around it. You’ve got to have it benefit you rather than somebody else.”
Mooney believes Crabtree will get most of his minutes in the backcourt, and he could be a significant defensive factor against the Pride. Though Hofstra’s preseason All-CAA choice was 6-7 junior Isaac Kante (12.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg), an interior-based Georgia transfer, the Pride has been led in scoring by a pair of senior guards, 6-5 St. Bonaventure transfer Tareq Coburn (18.7 ppg) and 6-2 Jalen Ray (18.3 ppg), a graduate of Hampton High School in his second year as a starter.
The Pride’s scoring and bounce-back abilities were evident Saturday at St. Bonaventure, which went ahead 30-7. Hofstra led 64-59 with 6:08 remaining before falling 77-69. Ray scored 28 after scoring 29 in Hofstra’s previous game, a 96-88 win at Monmouth.
Ray has hit 10 of his last 16 3-point attempts.
“He’s always been a clutch player. That’s always been in his DNA,” said Hofstra acting head coach Mike Farrelly, an assistant who’s guiding the Pride while Joe Mihalich takes a medical leave announced in August. “He loves those big moments. We know he’s going to produce in those big moments. He’s eager to take those on.”
This is Richmond's final scheduled game outside of A-10 competition, though Mooney said the Spiders leave the door cracked for a ninth nonconference game. That would be the maximum allowed.
"It’s a wild season and we’re trying to be flexible and nimble and all these buzzwords that we’ve heard for a lot of months now," said Mooney. "If we can’t find that, we’re comfortable … Obviously, it’s fluid.”
