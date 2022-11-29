Spiders' bigs are better: Matt Grace is on the mend, Neal Quinn seems on the rise

University of Richmond bigs are better. Matt Grace is on the mend and Neal Quinn seems on the rise.

Grace, a 6-foot-9 starter and fifth-year player, will be a game-time decision for the Spiders (3-3) Wednesday night at Toledo (4-2) after his absence in three games due to a strained knee ligament, according to UR coach Chris Mooney.

Grace, who averages 7.7 points and 4 rebounds, worked out mostly on the side as the Spiders went through practice Monday afternoon at their Queally Athletics Center.

“Running, shooting, change of speed and direction,” said Mooney. “He’s progressing. This is a little bit where we’d thought we’d be in terms of getting him back.”

The Spiders have missed Grace’s offensive input, rebounding and defense, which leads to 7-0 Neal Quinn, the transfer from Lafayette whose play has picked up a tick while Grace has been unavailable.

In two games Richmond played in Brooklyn, N.Y., Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 against Syracuse (74-71 overtime loss) and Temple (61-49 win), “I thought (Quinn) was more aggressive, and he needs to be,” Mooney said.

In UR’s first four games, Quinn twice took three shots and twice attempted four. At the Empire Classic at Barclays Center, he took six shots vs. Syracuse (8 points) and nine vs. Temple (6 points). Quinn totaled 17 rebounds in the pair of games in Brooklyn after grabbing 16 through Richmond’s first four games.

He averages 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

“I think that he’s a very good player and one of his greatest strengths is scoring the ball inside,” Mooney said. “Certainly we want him to aggressively try to score in the post, and I think he’s been …

"A little bit has been more double-teamming. There haven’t been quite as many opportunities because of double-teams, and then that goes to finding the open man.

“But we want him to be as aggressive as possible because I think low-post scoring is one of his biggest strengths.”

The Spiders have started Quinn and Grace to go along with a relatively tall group of rotation players, one reason they have allowed only 62.3 points per game. Opponents have converted 38.1%.

“Andre Gustavson, Matt Grace, Jason Nelson, Dji Bailey really stand out to me as very good defenders,” Mooney said. “Sometimes size in a positive way can impact your defense. It’s not the be-all and end-all, but it can be a positive thing, just a little extra length, certainly (helps) defensive rebounding.”

The offense of Toledo, picked to finish second in Mid-American Conference preseason poll, will offer perhaps the biggest challenge UR has faced this month. The Rockets average 86.3 points, which ranks No. 14 nationally.

“They’re at their best when the game is a little bit free and easy,” Mooney said. “All five guys can bring it up. They play with a certain amount of freedom where they have good players who are smart and take good shots, but they’re not so set on running the next play. They play and read the situation.

“Their versatility on offense is very impressive.”

NOTES: The Richmond-at-Toledo game is exclusively available on ESPN+.

The Rockets went 26-8 last season (17-3 MAC) and one of the losses came at UR (72-69). Toledo went 21-9 the previous season (15-4 MAC) and its year was ended by Richmond in the NIT (76-66) in Denton, Texas.