Teel: New Hokies coach Brent Pry was baptized into college football as an infant

Each of Jim Pry’s three sons followed him into college football coaching. Nate and Jon eventually found the grueling hours and rampant insecurity untenable and opted for more conventional careers.

Then there’s Brent, the oldest.

He was the little kid who didn’t mind when his dad’s players stuffed him into the luggage rack of the team bus, where he happily slept. He was the Division III defensive back who immediately transitioned into volunteer coaching when an injury derailed his career. He was the recent college graduate who pestered Virginia Tech for a job nearly 30 years ago.

He is the Hokies’ new head coach, tasked with returning the program to heights first reached when he was a graduate assistant during the 1995, ’96 and ’97 seasons.

A consummate journeyman, Jim Pry moved 11 times and worked in 10 states, accepting the churn of hirings and firings, upward mobility and downward trajectory. His wife, Kathy, a special education teacher, was the stable half, able to find employment no matter their zip code.

Still, Jim never tried to dissuade Brent from coaching. His lone nugget of advice: Don’t bail on your dream the first time you’re part of a staff that gets fired.