Teel: New Hokies coach Brent Pry was baptized into college football as an infant

Each of Jim Pry’s three sons followed him into college football coaching. Nate and Jon eventually found the grueling hours and rampant insecurity untenable and opted for more conventional careers.
Then there’s Brent, the oldest.
He was the little kid who didn’t mind when his dad’s players stuffed him into the luggage rack of the team bus, where he happily slept. He was the Division III defensive back who immediately transitioned into volunteer coaching when an injury derailed his career. He was the recent college graduate who pestered Virginia Tech for a job nearly 30 years ago.
He is the Hokies’ new head coach, tasked with returning the program to heights first reached when he was a graduate assistant during the 1995, ’96 and ’97 seasons.
A consummate journeyman, Jim Pry moved 11 times and worked in 10 states, accepting the churn of hirings and firings, upward mobility and downward trajectory. His wife, Kathy, a special education teacher, was the stable half, able to find employment no matter their zip code.
Still, Jim never tried to dissuade Brent from coaching. His lone nugget of advice: Don’t bail on your dream the first time you’re part of a staff that gets fired.
“We are a football family,” Brent said. “... The passion [my dad] had for this game and the love he had for it was infectious. I grew up in the back of these long bus rides, a bunch of NAIA football players at West Liberty State College and West Virginia Tech.
“I just fell in love with it, the relationships he had with those guys. I knew at an early age it’s what I wanted to do.”
Brent was too young to remember his first exposure to college football.
Jim and Kathy were 18 when Brent was born in Altoona, Pa., and as an infant, Brent accompanied his parents to Ferrum College, where Jim played quarterback for the legendary Hank Norton in the shadows of Virginia Tech. That’s also where Jim caught the coaching bug.
So began Brent’s itinerant life, each change of address dictated by football.
Jim concluded his playing career at Marshall in the early 1970s, just after the plane crash that decimated the program, and immediately plunged into college coaching. He served four seasons as head coach at Lewis County High School in West Virginia, but otherwise worked as a college assistant until his retirement in 2016.
Jim’s odyssey took him to the Ivy League at Dartmouth and an HBCU at Bethune-Cookman. He coached in the ACC at Duke and Big Ten at Illinois, helping the Illini earn a Rose Bowl berth in 2007.
But it was Jim’s tenure as Eddie Williamson’s offensive coordinator at VMI from 1985-88 that proved most formative for Brent.
Playing for Lexington High, where assistant coach Bryan Stinespring was climbing the ladder toward a position at Virginia Tech, Brent excelled at quarterback and defensive back, earning his brothers’ admiration and college recruiters’ attention. Though not a major Division I prospect, he attended Frank Beamer’s camp at Tech.
“Brent would babysit us,” Nate said. “He was like a god to me, eight years older. All the music he listened to, I thought was the coolest. All the things he did, I thought were the coolest.”
“There was competition between me, Brent, Nate and my dad,” said Jon, 10 years Brent’s junior. “We were always competing in something. ... It was everything from football to wrestling to darts to cards. ...
“[Brent] wasn’t the tallest, but he might have been the fastest at one point. He always gloats on his 15-for-15 night that he had throwing the football [in high school], but after 10 years of hearing him gloat, he finally confessed that they were all screen plays behind the line of scrimmage.”
Brent enrolled at Buffalo, then a Division III program where his dad was an assistant coach. But during Brent’s career, Jim accepted a job back in Pennsylvania at Division II East Stroudsburg, and in 1990, the teams met in the season finale.
The father-son clash did not go well for Brent. East Stroudsburg won 49-16.
“He was a feisty player,” Jim said. “... He was a safety, and I was the offensive coordinator. Well, we went over his head a few times.”
Like his dad, Brent had an injury end his playing days, and like his dad, Brent transitioned quickly into coaching as a volunteer student assistant.
From Buffalo it was on to East Stroudsburg and, for the 1995-97 seasons, back to Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant on the defensive side, working primarily with then-coordinator Bud Foster. The Hokies won Big East championships in ’95 and ’96, defeated Texas in a Sugar Bowl and lost to Nebraska in an Orange Bowl.
After his time in Blacksburg, Brent landed a full-time position at Western Carolina and later worked under former Tech offensive coordinator Rickey Bustle at Louisiana before connecting with James Franklin at Vanderbilt and accompanying him to Penn State, where Brent worked from 2014-21.
As defensive coordinator, he helped the Nittany Lions win 42 games from 2016-19 and participate in the Rose, Fiesta, Citrus and Cotton bowls. Penn State finished among the nation’s top 10 in scoring defense three of the last five seasons, and Brent recruited the likes of first-team All-America linebacker Micah Parsons, credentials sure to get a coordinator noticed.
“The ultimate goal was to be a head coach,” Jon said, “and Virginia Tech always had a piece of his heart.”
Jon played quarterback at East Stroudsburg and spent a decade in coaching, and his stops included South Carolina State, where new Virginia head coach Tony Elliott also was on the staff. Living in Lafayette, La., Jon works in real estate.
Except for Brent, the entire Pry clan resides in Lafayette. Nate, a former linebacker at Division II Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania, went to Lafayette as a strength and conditioning coach for Bustle before seguing into health club ownership and management. Kathy and Jim made the city their retirement destination to be near two of their sons and four of the grandkids.
As Brent has projected, Nate and Jon foresee the Hokies featuring a balanced, ball-control offense, similar to Penn State’s, and an aggressive, dynamic defense.
“Brent, I remember when he got to Vanderbilt, and at Penn State,” Nate said. “He moved a few corners to safety. There were safeties that ended up at outside backer, outside backers that ended up at d-end, d-ends that ended up in the middle [at tackle], and a lot of the 320-pound defensive linemen ended up coming in only on short-yardage situations. And man, you want to talk about fun defenses to watch because the athleticism is just unbelievable.”
Naturally, all of the family plan to be regulars at Virginia Tech games, and indeed, Jim has already been to Blacksburg, helping Brent vet assistant coaching candidates and evaluate tape of current Hokies and potential transfers.
But the biggest influence Jim , 70, had was when Brent was on the road recruiting this winter and Brent’s father-in-law fell gravely ill in New Orleans. The family crisis reminded Jim of when his dad died during one of his seasons as an East Stroudsburg assistant, causing him to miss a game against a conference rival.
Brent’s wife, Amy, knowing her husband was in the midst of visiting prospects’ homes, suggested delaying his flight to New Orleans. Jim had other ideas.
“And I got on the phone with him,” Brent said, “and he said, ‘What the hell are you doing? ... I don’t care how much it costs, you get on that plane and you get down there with your wife right now.’ And it just smacked me.
“I was caught up in a lot of things, and he was 100% right, and I was so thankful [for] the fact I got there to say my peace and pay respect to my father-in-law, because he passed the next morning. And if my dad hadn’t given me that advice, I wouldn’t have been able to do that. So he’s been invaluable in this thing, for the whole journey.”
Each of the Prys has shared in Brent’s odyssey to Blacksburg, a destination Jon envisioned for his brother.
“A lot of our conversations back at [coaches] conventions would end back with a story from Brent about Virginia Tech,” he said. “You always just felt that’s where he ultimately wanted to end up. You couldn’t write it any better.
“He’s already comfortable. It’s in his realm. I’m sure it already feels like home to him.”
