After what seemed like a never-ending wait, Louisiana online sports betting is live in the Pelican State. Five of the best legal online sportsbooks in the industry have already launched. Each has brought with it an incredibly strong new user offer.
Below you will find our picks for The Best Louisiana Sportsbook Promos Available This Weekend, including promos and bonuses for this weekend's action.
The great part about a state's online sports betting launch is that it gives bettors plenty of flexibility to pick the best offer for them. Risk-free bets, deposit matches, and odds boost promos are all on the table. These are our picks for the best of the bunch.
Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana's $1,500 Deposit Match and NBA Jersey Offer
There might not be a simpler offer on this list with as much value as this promo from Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana. This promo gives bettors a one-time opportunity to get a deposit match from the sportsbook. This deposit match comes at a 100% rate, which means Caesars LA will match a user's first bet dollar-for-dollar. Simply put, this offer does not exist at this rate with this high of an upside with any of the other sportsbooks on this list.
NBA fans can also get in on the action with a wild offer before the month of January ends. Bettors who place at least $100 in cumulative NBA wagers with odds of -200 or longer can get the NBA jersey of their choice. Once the $100 threshold is met or surpassed, the bettor will receive a $150 NBA Store gift card to use when purchasing a jersey.
Caesars LA Sportsbook offers a $1,500 deposit match.
FanDuel Sportsbook's Bet $5, Win $150 Cash Offer
Many legal online sportsbook new user promos are backed in site credit. This FanDuel LA Sportsbook offer gives winning bettors cash instead. Bettors can apply a 30-1 odds boost on any NFL team playing in a Conference Championship Game this Sunday. It does not matter if the selected team is a favorite or underdog.
Any bettor who signs up for this promo will get to replace their team's moneyline odds with boosted +3000 odds. Doing so will let bettors Bet $5, Win $150 cash if their team wins. Those winnings can then be withdrawn or used on other bets.
FanDuel LA offers a Bet $5, Win $150 cash promotion if your NFL team wins.
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet from Barstool Sportsbook LA
Barstool Sportsbook Louisiana has a fantastic offer of their own for new users. Any bettor who registers for an account can pick up a $1,000 risk-free first bet. A risk-free bet offer is only triggered if the user's first real-money wager loses. If the first bet settles as a win, the bettor will have their original stake plus their winnings to use on future bets.
However, if the user's first bet were to lose, Barstool LA would refund the player's account with up to $1,000 in site credit. That means if a bettor wagers $300 on the Los Angeles Rams to beat the San Francisco 49ers, but the Niners win, the bettor would receive $300 in site credit.
Barstool Louisiana Sportsbook offers a $1,000 risk-free bet.
Bet $5, Win $280 with DraftKings LA Sportsbook
When it comes to low stake, high upside bets, there might not be a better one than this offer from DraftKings LA Sportsbook. Bettors who opt-into this promo can turn a $5 moneyline wager on any NFL team into $280 in bonuses if their team wins. This promo replaces the moneyline odds of the user's selected team with +5600 odds.
If a bettor were to wager $5 on the Kansas City Chiefs –the heaviest favorite of the weekend– and they defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, the user would receive $280 in bonuses. These bonuses will be paid out in the form of seven $40 Free Bets, which can be used on any sport or game prop in the app.
DraftKings Louisiana offers a Bet $5, Win $280 promotion if your NFL team wins this weekend.
BetMGM Louisiana's Bet $10, Win $200 Touchdown Bonus
If you're looking for a high-upside promo that pays out independent of a game's outcome, this could be the one for you. BetMGM gives new users the chance to earn a $200 bonus if the team of their choice scores a touchdown. In fact, this bonus will convey regardless of whether the team wins or loses.
An interesting wrinkle to this offer is that bettors could potentially earn the bonus plus a moneyline win. For example, if a bettor wants to go for the highest upside, they could bet $10 on the Bengals to pull off a massive upset. If Joe Burrow were to throw for a touchdown in a 7-0 win, the bettor would earn the $200 TD bonus plus winnings from the $10 moneyline bet.
BetMGM LA offers a Bet $10, Win $200 promotion if your NFL team scores a touchdown.