After what seemed like a never-ending wait, Louisiana online sports betting is live in the Pelican State. Five of the best legal online sportsbooks in the industry have already launched. Each has brought with it an incredibly strong new user offer.

Below you will find our picks for The Best Louisiana Sportsbook Promos Available This Weekend, including promos and bonuses for this weekend's action.

The great part about a state's online sports betting launch is that it gives bettors plenty of flexibility to pick the best offer for them. Risk-free bets, deposit matches, and odds boost promos are all on the table. These are our picks for the best of the bunch.

Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana's $1,500 Deposit Match and NBA Jersey Offer