NFL

Chiefs promote Nagy to OC

Matt Nagy is back in a familiar role.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Friday made an expected move within the coaching staff by promoting Nagy from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

Nagy replaces Eric Bieniemy, who accepted the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator position with the Washington Commanders.

Nagy first joined the Chiefs staff in 2013 as the quarterbacks coach before receiving a promotion in 2016 to offensive coordinator, a title he held for two seasons (2016-17). Nagy then become Chicago’s head coach in 2018 but was fired after the 2021 regular season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid brought back Nagy in February 2022 to serve as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

GOLF

Kirk blisters PGA course for 62

There have been about 7,200 rounds played at the Honda Classic since it moved to PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 17 years ago. Only two of those were better than the one turned in by Chris Kirk.

Kirk shot an 8-under 62 in the second round, moving him to 9 under for the week and one shot behind Justin Suh (64) at the tournament’s midway point. Kirk had an eagle and six birdies, hitting 16 greens.

Suh had four consecutive birdies on holes 8 through 11, rolling in putts from 5, 15, 25 and 30 feet in that span, to post a 36-hole total of 10-under 130.

Ryan Gerard (63) and Ben Taylor (65) were tied for third at 8 under. Ben Martin (64), Eric Cole (66) and Brice Garnett (64) were all another shot back.

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap finished strongly with six birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead over Maja Stark after a 7-under 65 in the second round at the LPGA Thailand in Pattaya, Thailand. The 20-year-old had two birdies against a bogey on the front nine holes before six more birdies for 12-under 132 overall. Stark had an error-free 67. Nelly Korda (66) had an eagle on the 10th along with five birdies and a bogey to share third on 10 under with Celine Boutier (66), Emily Kristine Pedersen (67), Jaravee Boonchant (69) and Jenny Shin (68).

NHL

Capitals lose sixth straight game

Jakob Silfverberg scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and John Gibson made 41 saves as the Anaheim Ducks handed the reeling Washington Capitals a sixth consecutive defeat, 4-2 Thursday night.

The Capitals are mired in their longest losing streak since losing seven in a row in 2019 and their longest stretch without a point in nearly two decades. They last lost six consecutive in regulation in October 2003, before the NHL had a salary cap and before Alex Ovechkin was drafted.

Ovechkin had a few quality scoring chances but no points in his first game back after missing the past week for the death of his father. He and his teammates wore white and red stickers saying “Papa Ovi” on their helmets.

Gibson’s 21st save gave him the most through a goaltender’s first 40 games of the season since Hall of Famer Jacques Plante made 1,396 for the New York Rangers in 1963-64. Gibson, who has faced the most shots and made the most saves in the NHL this season, made 40-plus stops for a league-leading 10th time.

The Capitals were booed by home fans amid several turnovers, missed defensive assignments and at least one soft goal given up by Charlie Lindgren, who faced just 20 shots in his first start since Feb. 12 — the start of this skid.

Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak was suspended for two games for elbowing Buffalo captain Kyle Okposo in the head during Tampa Bay’s 6-5 overtime loss on Thursday. It’s the second time Cernak has been suspended two games for elbowing a Sabres player. He was assessed the same punishment for an incident with Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in November 2019.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Miami probation an NCAA first

Miami was placed on probation for one year after the school and the NCAA said coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players who signed with the Hurricanes.

It’s first time the NCAA has announced a penalty related to an investigation into name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

The NCAA probed the actions of booster John Ruiz, who has signed several Miami athletes to NIL deals. Among them are women’s basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who transferred to Miami after meeting with Ruiz — though the Cavinders told the NCAA the meeting had nothing to do with their decision to play for the Hurricanes.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ole Miss fires coach Davis

Mississippi coach Kermit Davis’ tenure is over, his team mired in a four-game losing streak and in last place in the Southeastern Conference standings.

Davis went 74-79 in five seasons with the Rebels (10-19, 2-13 SEC). Assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the rest of the season.

Before Ole Miss, Davis was at Middle Tennessee State, where he is still its winningest coach. His Division I career record as a coach is 477-316, and he led Ole Miss, MTSU and Idaho to NCAA tournament berths.

ELSEWHERE

Former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks agreed to a deal that will keep Ogwumike with the team for a 12th season. Ogwumike averaged 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals last season, earning second-team All-WNBA honors and a seventh All-Star appearance. She has shot better than 51% from the field every season, including last year’s 54.4% clip.

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, keeping him from hitting free agency next month. Beathard spent the past two seasons as Trevor Lawrence‘s backup. He’s 2-10 as an NFL starter, with all 12 starts coming during his three seasons with San Francisco.