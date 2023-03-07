NASCAR

Elliott expected to miss 6 weeks

With Chase Elliott expected to miss about six weeks with a broken left leg, Hendrick Motorsports will turn to Josh Berry and sports car racer Jordan Taylor to fill in for NASCAR’s most popular driver.

Hendrick provided a timetable for Elliott’s recovery Tuesday while saying Berry will continue to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on ovals and Taylor will make his Cup Series debut on the road course at Circuit of the America’s in Texas later this month.

Berry will be behind the wheel Sunday for the Cup race at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott fractured his tibia snowboarding in Colorado last week and was released from the hospital the following day after a three-hour surgery.

The Hendrick team has begun the process for attaining a waiver that would allow Elliott to be eligible for this season’s playoffs. Waivers have been granted to other drivers for various circumstances, including injuries.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wake’s Appleby best in ACC

Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year in the ACC, the second straight season a Demon Deacons player took the honor after Alondes Williams earned it a year ago.

Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a former VCU coach, was named coach of the year, and Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski was named newcomer of the year.

Appleby, a 6-foot grad transfer guard from Florida, led the ACC with in scoring at 18.8 points a game and assists at 6.2. He was second in steals.

Appleby received seven votes for player of the year from the 15 journalists who cover the ACC. Appleby finished ahead of Miami’s Isaiah Wong (four) and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (two), a former Trinity Episcopal standout.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

W&M, London agree to extension

William & Mary and football coach Mike London agreed to a contract extension that will run through the 2027 season.

Last season, the Tribe equaled a school record with 11 victories, won a share of the CAA title and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals.

W&M also announced Ras-I Dowling and Bo Revell will serve as co-defensive coordinators to replace former coordinator Vincent Brown.

NHL

Streaking Kings top Capitals

Mikey Anderson scored in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored, and Pheonix Copley made 20 saves as the Kings won their sixth straight game on home ice.

Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal, and Rasmus Sandin had a goal and an assist for the Capitals. For Ovechkin, it was his 36th goal of the season and the 816th of his career.

ELSEWHERE

Siena’s Tony Rossi, the longest-tenured coach in Division I baseball history, will retire later this month. Rossi — in his 54th season, all at Siena — will step down March 20. Rossi has won six Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coach-of-the-year awards, five conference titles and earned two NCAA tournament. He has a 936-1,202-8 record with the Saints, who are 2-10 this season. Siena visits Florida this weekend, then will play three games at Richmond on March 18 and 19 in what are scheduled to be the final games of the Rossi era, even though he does not plan to be present for those contests.