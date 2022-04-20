Sports briefs: Duke's Banchero headed to NBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke’s Banchero headed to NBA

Duke’s Paolo Banchero is leaping to the NBA after one season and is a candidate to be the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound freshman was a third-team All-American this past season after averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. He helped Duke reach now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski‘s record 13th Final Four while also winning the program’s first outright ACC regular-season title since 2006.

Banchero is the second Duke player to announce an early jump to the NBA, following 7-foot-1 sophomore Mark Williams two days earlier.

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe will return for his senior year after a breakout season in which he swept national player-of-the-year awards. Tshiebwe, a junior, led the nation with 15.1 rebounds per game and averaged 17.4 points. He also had 60 steals and 55 blocks. He finished the season with 16 consecutive double-doubles on the way to a school-record 28 that surpassed Kentucky great Dan Issel

(26).

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn

, a first-team All-American, has declared for the NBA draft and hired an agent. Cockburn was the only player in the nation to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds last season.

UCLA’s Johnny Juzang

, one of the stars of the 2021 NCAA tournament during the Bruins’ run to the Final Four, is entering the NBA draft. Juzang averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds last season, when the Bruins lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

TENNIS

Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced.

Among the prominent men’s players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 2, and No. 8 Andrey Rublev. The women’s players affected include No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year; Victoria Azarenka, a former No. 1 who has won the Australian Open twice; and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the French Open runner-up last year.

Medvedev, Rublev and Pavlyuchenkova are from Russia; Sabalenka and Azarenka are from Belarus. Wimbledon begins June 27.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Brown leads Celtics to 2-0 lead over Nets

Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Boston Celtics rallied from 17 points down to beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-107 on Wednesday night and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Jayson Tatum added 19 points for the Celtics, who held Kevin Durant without a basket in the second half.

Durant finished with 27 points but struggled from the field for the second straight game, shooting 4 of 17. Kyrie Irving had just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting a day after being fined $50,000 for directing obscene gestures at Celtics fans during Game 1.

Ingram, Pelicans surprise Suns in Game 2

Brandon Ingram scored 37 points, and CJ McCollum added 23 as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the West’s top seed, the Phoenix Suns, 125-114 on Tuesday night to even their series at one game apiece.

Not only did the Suns lose the game, but they’re unsure about the health status of All-Star guard Devin Booker, who was spectacular in the first half with 31 points before leaving with right hamstring tightness in the third quarter.

The Suns — who led the NBA with a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season — trailed 77-74 when he departed. Phoenix kept the game close without its leading scorer and even took a lead early in the fourth, but the Pelicans rallied, getting big 3s from Jose Alvarado, Ingram and McCollum to take an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.

Morant, Grizzlies even series vs. Timberwolves

Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at one game apiece.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 16 with Jackson hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range as the Grizzlies finished with seven in double figures. Anthony Edwards, who scored 36 points in his playoff debut in Game 1, led Minnesota with 20. All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Butler’s eruption carries Heat past Hawks

Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 45 points, including a personal 7-0 run in the final moments, as the host Miami Heat held off the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Tyler Herro scored 15 for Miami, and Max Strus 14 for Miami, the top seed in the East who took a 2-0 lead over the eighth-seeded Hawks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Atlanta. Trae Young added 25, and former UVA star De’Andre Hunter had 16.

ELSEWHERE

D.C. United fired coach Hernán Losada and gave assistant Chad Ashton the job on an interim basis with the club in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference. Losada was in his second season in the nation’s capital. He was hired in January 2021, and at age 38 was the youngest active MLS coach at the time. The club went 14-15-5 and missed the playoffs last season. Ashton has worked for the team since 2007. He was D.C. United’s interim coach in 2020 after former Virginia player Ben Olsen

was fired.

Syracuse’s Carrier Dome will be getting a new name. The university announced that Carrier Global Corp. has agreed to end Carrier’s hold on naming rights to the venue, which is home to the school’s basketball, football and lacrosse teams, effective May 1. A new name was not revealed. According to a report last week in Sportico, Syracuse-based JMA Wireless, a local technology company, will assume naming rights.

— The Associated Press