FLYING SQUIRRELS

Richmond splits series with Akron

The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped the series finale, 10-2, against the Akron RubberDucks and ended the road trip with a series split on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

The Squirrels had outlasted the RubberDucks in an extra innings thriller on Saturday. Richmond held off a late charge to pick up a 6-5 win in 11 innings on Saturday night at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (45-44, 12-8) scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning and outlasted one last push by the RubberDucks (45-44, 10-10) in the bottom of the inning.

In top of the 11th, Shane Matheny scored on an Akron error to move Richmond ahead, 4-3. Two batters later, Jimmy Glowenke drove a two-run homer to center against Trey Benton (Loss, 1-2) , extending the lead to 6-3.

But Akron turned the tables on Sunday. Richmond dropped the series finale in a 10-2 drubbing, ending the road trip with a series split on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (45-45, 12-9) collected five hits and six walks against the RubberDucks (46-44, 11-10) but left eight runners on base in the defeat. Akron, meanwhile, scored early and often to secure a easy victory to wrap up the series.

KICKERS

Kickers Fall At Hailstorm

The Richmond Kickers (6-6-7, 25 pts) fell on the road at the USL League One leader, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (10-1-5, 35 pts), Saturday night as the hosts took the overall season series.

The match started back and forth as NoCo found a half-chance in the 11th minute that ended with a shot wide of the goal before the Kickers answered with their own half-chance from a corner kick in the 13th minute.

Four minutes later, Richmond found their breakthrough.

Michael Hornsby and Ryan Sierakowski linked up for a give-and-go near midfield before Sierakowski lofted a pass up the left wing that Hornsby ran onto and, unmarked, cut inside toward the penalty area. He then lasered a low cross into the box as Nil Vinyals and Emiliano Terzaghi both made runs to the six-yard box with Northern Colorado’s Leo Folla trying to get between them. As all three went for the cross the ball would then take a deflection off of Folla and made its way into the net.

The Kickers took a lead into the half as the hosts made changes at the break to try and find an equalizer.

It took 49 minutes for NoCo to register their first shot on target but it proved to be the tying goal as Arthur Rogers hit an inswinging cross that found the head of Lucky Opara who sent it into the net.

Halftime substitute Marky Hernandez found the go-ahead 22 minutes later. A Northern Colorado counterattack saw Trevor Amann take a shot on target that was deflected at the line, but Hernandez was able to get a foot on the ball and score on the putback.

Northern Colorado doubled its lead in the 82nd minute as Billy King hit a curling shot from the top of the box after Noah Powder set him up with a cross from a counterattack.

The Kickers remain on the road as they make their first-ever trip to Lexington SC on Saturday, July 29th. The club will host an official watch party for the match at Three Notch’d RVA Collab House. Kickoff in the Bluegrass State is set for 7:00 p.m.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Vingegaard wins 2nd straight title

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Élysées.

With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, the 2020 and 2021 winner, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively his again before the largely ceremonial stage at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour.

The 26-year-old Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris.

It had been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges.

INDYCAR

Newgarden completes IndyCar Series sweep

Josef Newgarden got one win on Saturday, but he said it felt like “50 percent of the battle.”

Newgarden completed the doubleheader sweep he wanted at a track where he's had plenty of success, winning the IndyCar Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway.

Newgarden, who led 212 of 250 laps, held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, beating Team Penske teammate Will Power by less than a second and slightly closing the gap behind series points leader Alex Palou with five races to go.

It was the sixth victory of Newgarden’s career at the 0.875-mile oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in the first race of the series' lone doubleheader of the season.

FORMULA 1

Verstappen wins F1 Hungarian GP

Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton started from pole position ahead of Verstappen, who muscled him out at the first corner and never looked back.