COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa announces non-conference schedule

Neutral site games against Florida and Wisconsin, a road date at Memphis and the ACC/SEC Challenge matchup with Texas A&M highlight Virginia basketball’s 11-game non-conference schedule, announced Monday.

The Cavaliers face Florida on Nov. 10 in Charlotte, N.C., part of the Hall of Fame series. It will be the third all-time meeting between the programs and the first since the Gators drilled UVa 65-39 in the second round of the 2017 NCAA tournament in Orlando, Fla.

On Nov. 20 at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida, Virginia will face Wisconsin, the school coach Tony Bennett’s father, Dick, led for six seasons, coaching the Badgers to 2000 Final Four. UVa is 3-2 all-time against Wisconsin, but the teams haven’t met since the Cavaliers’ 2018 victory in the Bahamas.

Virginia will also play either West Virginia or SMU in that tournament, on Nov. 22.

The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge will bring Buzz Williams’ Texas A&M team to John Paul Jones Arena on Nov. 29. UVa went 7-3 against Williams when he coached rival Virginia Tech from 2014-2019.

It will be just the second all-time meeting between the programs. The Aggies beat Virginia 60-59 on Dec. 29, 1962, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

On Dec. 19, the Cavaliers will make their first-ever trip to Memphis to face Penny Hardaway’s Tigers. The two schools have only played once before, with UVa winning 78-60 in the second round of the 2014 NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C.

In addition to those games, UVA hosts six other non-conference opponents at JPJ this season: Tarleton State (Nov. 6), North Carolina A&T (Nov. 14), Texas Southern (Nov. 16), North Carolina Central University (Dec. 5), Northeastern (Dec. 16) and Morgan State (Dec. 27).

The Cavaliers went 25-8, claiming a share of the ACC regular-season title and reaching the conference tournament championship game. But they lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Furman, their third first-round exit in their last four tournaments.

Virginia’s 20-game ACC schedule will feature home-and-home matchups with Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Syracuse will visit Charlottesville, while UVa will travel to Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Florida State.

Dates and times for the ACC schedule have not yet been announced.

GOLF

Lakeside’s Barry selected to Virginia Golf Hall of Fame

The Virginia Golf Hall of Fame will induct a five-member class as part of its 2023

Induction Ceremony, which will be held on October 24 at Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian.

The Class of 2023 includes Tom Barry, Jim Kite, Peter McDonough, Bobby Mitchell and Bob Moyers.

Brad Faxon will serve as the ceremony’s emcee.

Barry will turn 71 on the day of the ceremony, and has spent most of his career at Richmond’s Lakeside Park Club. He is well known for his rules expertise and excellence in golf education.

TENNIS

Djokovic advances at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is a bit tired of not getting on Centre Court at Wimbledon until nearly 9 p.m. The waiting. The uncertainty. The rushing to try to finish matches by the 11 p.m. local curfew — or the annoyance at having to stop midway through a contest and wait until the following day to resume.

He offered a solution Monday afternoon after winning his 32nd consecutive match in the grass-court tournament by wrapping up a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz that began Sunday evening but was halted after two sets: Start play in the All England Club's main stadium earlier than 1:30 p.m. Maybe at noon, say.

"It would make a difference," said Djokovic, who is now into the quarterfinals and three wins away from what would be a fifth championship in a row at Wimbledon, an eighth overall at the place and a 24th career Grand Slam title.

"There are different ways that I'm sure they will address this issue," said Djokovic, whose shoes are stamped with the number "23," a reference to his current major trophy count, "and try to avoid having these kind of problems in the future."

Yeah, Novak, good luck with that.

MEDIA

The New York Times disbands sports department

The New York Times is disbanding its sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic, a website it acquired last year for $550 million.

The decision impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to The New York Times. Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles within the newsroom and no layoffs are planned.

"Though we know this decision will be disappointing to some, we believe it is the right one for readers and will allow us to maximize the respective strengths of The Times's and The Athletic's newsrooms," New York Times Co. Chairman A.G. Sulzberger and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien wrote Monday in a letter to staff.